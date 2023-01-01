50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

Convert AED to TJS at the real exchange rate

50 aed
149.54 tjs

1.00000 AED = 2.99074 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 TJS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.056287.86191.435221.648380.9631518.4221
1GBP1.1541311.219101.4051.656441.902461.111621.2617
1USD0.94680.820345183.18681.358851.560670.911917.4419
1INR0.01138150.009861470.012021110.01633490.0187610.01096210.209671

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AED2.99074 TJS
5 AED14.95370 TJS
10 AED29.90740 TJS
20 AED59.81480 TJS
50 AED149.53700 TJS
100 AED299.07400 TJS
250 AED747.68500 TJS
500 AED1495.37000 TJS
1000 AED2990.74000 TJS
2000 AED5981.48000 TJS
5000 AED14953.70000 TJS
10000 AED29907.40000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TJS0.33437 AED
5 TJS1.67183 AED
10 TJS3.34365 AED
20 TJS6.68730 AED
50 TJS16.71825 AED
100 TJS33.43650 AED
250 TJS83.59125 AED
500 TJS167.18250 AED
1000 TJS334.36500 AED
2000 TJS668.73000 AED
5000 TJS1671.82500 AED
10000 TJS3343.65000 AED