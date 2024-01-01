1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Bulgarian levs

Convert SCR to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
133.97 bgn

1.00000 SCR = 0.13397 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 SCR0.13397 BGN
5 SCR0.66987 BGN
10 SCR1.33974 BGN
20 SCR2.67948 BGN
50 SCR6.69870 BGN
100 SCR13.39740 BGN
250 SCR33.49350 BGN
500 SCR66.98700 BGN
1000 SCR133.97400 BGN
2000 SCR267.94800 BGN
5000 SCR669.87000 BGN
10000 SCR1339.74000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Seychellois Rupee
1 BGN7.46415 SCR
5 BGN37.32075 SCR
10 BGN74.64150 SCR
20 BGN149.28300 SCR
50 BGN373.20750 SCR
100 BGN746.41500 SCR
250 BGN1866.03750 SCR
500 BGN3732.07500 SCR
1000 BGN7464.15000 SCR
2000 BGN14928.30000 SCR
5000 BGN37320.75000 SCR
10000 BGN74641.50000 SCR