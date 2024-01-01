10 Bulgarian levs to Seychellois rupees

Convert BGN to SCR at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₨7.452 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
BGN to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 BGN to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.09868.4026
Low7.29197.2919
Average7.57127.7278
Change-5.91%-5.01%
1 BGN to SCR stats

The performance of BGN to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.0986 and a 30 day low of 7.2919. This means the 30 day average was 7.5712. The change for BGN to SCR was -5.91.

The performance of BGN to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.4026 and a 90 day low of 7.2919. This means the 90 day average was 7.7278. The change for BGN to SCR was -5.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5351.3390.7918.073
1 EUR1.05711.7921.4781.6231.4160.83519.109
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.66
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.926

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Seychellois Rupee
1 BGN7.45241 SCR
5 BGN37.26205 SCR
10 BGN74.52410 SCR
20 BGN149.04820 SCR
50 BGN372.62050 SCR
100 BGN745.24100 SCR
250 BGN1,863.10250 SCR
500 BGN3,726.20500 SCR
1000 BGN7,452.41000 SCR
2000 BGN14,904.82000 SCR
5000 BGN37,262.05000 SCR
10000 BGN74,524.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 SCR0.13419 BGN
5 SCR0.67093 BGN
10 SCR1.34185 BGN
20 SCR2.68370 BGN
50 SCR6.70925 BGN
100 SCR13.41850 BGN
250 SCR33.54625 BGN
500 SCR67.09250 BGN
1000 SCR134.18500 BGN
2000 SCR268.37000 BGN
5000 SCR670.92500 BGN
10000 SCR1,341.85000 BGN