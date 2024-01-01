1 Russian ruble to Uzbekistan soms

Convert RUB to UZS at the real exchange rate

1 rub
134.97 uzs

1.00000 RUB = 134.97100 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Uzbekistan Som
1 RUB134.97100 UZS
5 RUB674.85500 UZS
10 RUB1349.71000 UZS
20 RUB2699.42000 UZS
50 RUB6748.55000 UZS
100 RUB13497.10000 UZS
250 RUB33742.75000 UZS
500 RUB67485.50000 UZS
1000 RUB134971.00000 UZS
2000 RUB269942.00000 UZS
5000 RUB674855.00000 UZS
10000 RUB1349710.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Russian Ruble
1 UZS0.00741 RUB
5 UZS0.03705 RUB
10 UZS0.07409 RUB
20 UZS0.14818 RUB
50 UZS0.37045 RUB
100 UZS0.74090 RUB
250 UZS1.85225 RUB
500 UZS3.70451 RUB
1000 UZS7.40902 RUB
2000 UZS14.81804 RUB
5000 UZS37.04510 RUB
10000 UZS74.09020 RUB