2000 Russian rubles to New Zealand dollars

Convert RUB to NZD at the real exchange rate

2,000 rub
35.06 nzd

1.00000 RUB = 0.01753 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856671.080289.60751.457141.64740.95172518.3958
1 GBP1.1673111.26095104.6011.700961.923061.1109621.474
1 USD0.925750.793053182.95451.348951.525090.8810517.03
1 INR0.01115980.009560090.012054810.01626130.01838460.01062090.205293

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / New Zealand Dollar
1 RUB0.01753 NZD
5 RUB0.08764 NZD
10 RUB0.17528 NZD
20 RUB0.35055 NZD
50 RUB0.87638 NZD
100 RUB1.75277 NZD
250 RUB4.38192 NZD
500 RUB8.76385 NZD
1000 RUB17.52770 NZD
2000 RUB35.05540 NZD
5000 RUB87.63850 NZD
10000 RUB175.27700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 NZD57.05260 RUB
5 NZD285.26300 RUB
10 NZD570.52600 RUB
20 NZD1141.05200 RUB
50 NZD2852.63000 RUB
100 NZD5705.26000 RUB
250 NZD14263.15000 RUB
500 NZD28526.30000 RUB
1000 NZD57052.60000 RUB
2000 NZD114105.20000 RUB
5000 NZD285263.00000 RUB
10000 NZD570526.00000 RUB