5 New Zealand dollars to Russian rubles

Convert NZD to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
254.37 rub

$1.000 NZD = руб50.87 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
NZD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.087555.8896
Low50.058750.0587
Average52.488753.8986
Change-5.85%-7.29%
1 NZD to RUB stats

The performance of NZD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.0875 and a 30 day low of 50.0587. This means the 30 day average was 52.4887. The change for NZD to RUB was -5.85.

The performance of NZD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.8896 and a 90 day low of 50.0587. This means the 90 day average was 53.8986. The change for NZD to RUB was -7.29.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 NZD50.87470 RUB
5 NZD254.37350 RUB
10 NZD508.74700 RUB
20 NZD1,017.49400 RUB
50 NZD2,543.73500 RUB
100 NZD5,087.47000 RUB
250 NZD12,718.67500 RUB
500 NZD25,437.35000 RUB
1000 NZD50,874.70000 RUB
2000 NZD101,749.40000 RUB
5000 NZD254,373.50000 RUB
10000 NZD508,747.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / New Zealand Dollar
1 RUB0.01966 NZD
5 RUB0.09828 NZD
10 RUB0.19656 NZD
20 RUB0.39312 NZD
50 RUB0.98280 NZD
100 RUB1.96561 NZD
250 RUB4.91403 NZD
500 RUB9.82805 NZD
1000 RUB19.65610 NZD
2000 RUB39.31220 NZD
5000 RUB98.28050 NZD
10000 RUB196.56100 NZD