20 Russian rubles to Nigerian nairas

Convert RUB to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 rub
331 ngn

1.00000 RUB = 16.55000 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
1 EUR10.8565751.080289.60761.457351.648030.95180518.3993
1 GBP1.1674411.26105104.611.701351.923951.1111821.4797
1 USD0.925750.79299182.95461.349151.525670.8811517.0332
1 INR0.01115980.009559320.012054810.01626370.01839160.01062210.205332

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nigerian Naira
1 RUB16.55000 NGN
5 RUB82.75000 NGN
10 RUB165.50000 NGN
20 RUB331.00000 NGN
50 RUB827.50000 NGN
100 RUB1655.00000 NGN
250 RUB4137.50000 NGN
500 RUB8275.00000 NGN
1000 RUB16550.00000 NGN
2000 RUB33100.00000 NGN
5000 RUB82750.00000 NGN
10000 RUB165500.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Russian Ruble
1 NGN0.06042 RUB
5 NGN0.30211 RUB
10 NGN0.60423 RUB
20 NGN1.20846 RUB
50 NGN3.02115 RUB
100 NGN6.04230 RUB
250 NGN15.10575 RUB
500 NGN30.21150 RUB
1000 NGN60.42300 RUB
2000 NGN120.84600 RUB
5000 NGN302.11500 RUB
10000 NGN604.23000 RUB