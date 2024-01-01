1 Nigerian naira to Russian rubles

Convert NGN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.05 rub

₦1.000 NGN = руб0.05359 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05760.0676
Low0.05180.0518
Average0.05470.0586
Change-6.58%-18.64%
1 NGN to RUB stats

The performance of NGN to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0576 and a 30 day low of 0.0518. This means the 30 day average was 0.0547. The change for NGN to RUB was -6.58.

The performance of NGN to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0676 and a 90 day low of 0.0518. This means the 90 day average was 0.0586. The change for NGN to RUB was -18.64.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Russian Ruble
1 NGN0.05359 RUB
5 NGN0.26797 RUB
10 NGN0.53595 RUB
20 NGN1.07190 RUB
50 NGN2.67975 RUB
100 NGN5.35949 RUB
250 NGN13.39873 RUB
500 NGN26.79745 RUB
1000 NGN53.59490 RUB
2000 NGN107.18980 RUB
5000 NGN267.97450 RUB
10000 NGN535.94900 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Nigerian Naira
1 RUB18.65850 NGN
5 RUB93.29250 NGN
10 RUB186.58500 NGN
20 RUB373.17000 NGN
50 RUB932.92500 NGN
100 RUB1,865.85000 NGN
250 RUB4,664.62500 NGN
500 RUB9,329.25000 NGN
1000 RUB18,658.50000 NGN
2000 RUB37,317.00000 NGN
5000 RUB93,292.50000 NGN
10000 RUB186,585.00000 NGN