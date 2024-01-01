500 Russian rubles to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert RUB to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 rub
216.04 mru

1.00000 RUB = 0.43209 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:14
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RUB0.43209 MRU
5 RUB2.16045 MRU
10 RUB4.32089 MRU
20 RUB8.64178 MRU
50 RUB21.60445 MRU
100 RUB43.20890 MRU
250 RUB108.02225 MRU
500 RUB216.04450 MRU
1000 RUB432.08900 MRU
2000 RUB864.17800 MRU
5000 RUB2160.44500 MRU
10000 RUB4320.89000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Russian Ruble
1 MRU2.31434 RUB
5 MRU11.57170 RUB
10 MRU23.14340 RUB
20 MRU46.28680 RUB
50 MRU115.71700 RUB
100 MRU231.43400 RUB
250 MRU578.58500 RUB
500 MRU1157.17000 RUB
1000 MRU2314.34000 RUB
2000 MRU4628.68000 RUB
5000 MRU11571.70000 RUB
10000 MRU23143.40000 RUB