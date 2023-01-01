2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Russian rubles

Convert MRU to RUB

2,000 mru
5,260.42 rub

1.00000 MRU = 2.63021 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:19 UTC
MRU to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Russian Ruble
1 MRU2.63021 RUB
5 MRU13.15105 RUB
10 MRU26.30210 RUB
20 MRU52.60420 RUB
50 MRU131.51050 RUB
100 MRU263.02100 RUB
250 MRU657.55250 RUB
500 MRU1315.10500 RUB
1000 MRU2630.21000 RUB
2000 MRU5260.42000 RUB
5000 MRU13151.05000 RUB
10000 MRU26302.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RUB0.38020 MRU
5 RUB1.90099 MRU
10 RUB3.80198 MRU
20 RUB7.60396 MRU
50 RUB19.00990 MRU
100 RUB38.01980 MRU
250 RUB95.04950 MRU
500 RUB190.09900 MRU
1000 RUB380.19800 MRU
2000 RUB760.39600 MRU
5000 RUB1900.99000 MRU
10000 RUB3801.98000 MRU