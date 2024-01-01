20 Russian rubles to Liberian dollars

Convert RUB to LRD at the real exchange rate

20 rub
41.24 lrd

1.00000 RUB = 2.06181 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856681.0799589.59781.457121.648280.9522818.3965
1 GBP1.167311.26055104.5811.70081.923921.1115921.473
1 USD0.9260.793305182.96481.349251.526250.8818517.0346
1 INR0.0111610.009561940.012053310.01626290.01839640.01062920.205323

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Liberian Dollar
1 RUB2.06181 LRD
5 RUB10.30905 LRD
10 RUB20.61810 LRD
20 RUB41.23620 LRD
50 RUB103.09050 LRD
100 RUB206.18100 LRD
250 RUB515.45250 LRD
500 RUB1030.90500 LRD
1000 RUB2061.81000 LRD
2000 RUB4123.62000 LRD
5000 RUB10309.05000 LRD
10000 RUB20618.10000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 LRD0.48501 RUB
5 LRD2.42505 RUB
10 LRD4.85010 RUB
20 LRD9.70020 RUB
50 LRD24.25050 RUB
100 LRD48.50100 RUB
250 LRD121.25250 RUB
500 LRD242.50500 RUB
1000 LRD485.01000 RUB
2000 LRD970.02000 RUB
5000 LRD2425.05000 RUB
10000 LRD4850.10000 RUB