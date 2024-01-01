1 Russian ruble to Liberian dollars

1.00000 RUB = 2.06304 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8566451.079789.57551.456791.647640.9520618.3907
1 GBP1.1673411.2604104.5671.700591.923391.1113821.4686
1 USD0.926150.793399182.96331.349251.526020.8817517.0332
1 INR0.01116380.009563250.012053510.01626320.01839390.01062820.20531

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Liberian Dollar
1 RUB2.06304 LRD
5 RUB10.31520 LRD
10 RUB20.63040 LRD
20 RUB41.26080 LRD
50 RUB103.15200 LRD
100 RUB206.30400 LRD
250 RUB515.76000 LRD
500 RUB1031.52000 LRD
1000 RUB2063.04000 LRD
2000 RUB4126.08000 LRD
5000 RUB10315.20000 LRD
10000 RUB20630.40000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 LRD0.48472 RUB
5 LRD2.42361 RUB
10 LRD4.84721 RUB
20 LRD9.69442 RUB
50 LRD24.23605 RUB
100 LRD48.47210 RUB
250 LRD121.18025 RUB
500 LRD242.36050 RUB
1000 LRD484.72100 RUB
2000 LRD969.44200 RUB
5000 LRD2423.60500 RUB
10000 LRD4847.21000 RUB