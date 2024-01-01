1 thousand Russian rubles to Cambodian riels

Convert RUB to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
44,108.10 khr

1.00000 RUB = 44.10810 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cambodian Riel
1 RUB44.10810 KHR
5 RUB220.54050 KHR
10 RUB441.08100 KHR
20 RUB882.16200 KHR
50 RUB2205.40500 KHR
100 RUB4410.81000 KHR
250 RUB11027.02500 KHR
500 RUB22054.05000 KHR
1000 RUB44108.10000 KHR
2000 RUB88216.20000 KHR
5000 RUB220540.50000 KHR
10000 RUB441081.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Russian Ruble
1 KHR0.02267 RUB
5 KHR0.11336 RUB
10 KHR0.22672 RUB
20 KHR0.45343 RUB
50 KHR1.13358 RUB
100 KHR2.26716 RUB
250 KHR5.66790 RUB
500 KHR11.33580 RUB
1000 KHR22.67160 RUB
2000 KHR45.34320 RUB
5000 KHR113.35800 RUB
10000 KHR226.71600 RUB