2000 Russian rubles to Azerbaijani manats

Convert RUB to AZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 rub
36.74 azn

1.00000 RUB = 0.01837 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92831.350457.19820.7945651.530341.3458582.9567
1 EUR1.0772511.454777.754260.855951.648561.4498289.3651
1 CAD0.7404940.68739315.330220.5883711.133210.99659461.4289
1 CNY0.1389240.1289610.18760910.1103840.21260.1869711.5246

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Azerbaijani Manat
1 RUB0.01837 AZN
5 RUB0.09186 AZN
10 RUB0.18372 AZN
20 RUB0.36745 AZN
50 RUB0.91862 AZN
100 RUB1.83724 AZN
250 RUB4.59310 AZN
500 RUB9.18620 AZN
1000 RUB18.37240 AZN
2000 RUB36.74480 AZN
5000 RUB91.86200 AZN
10000 RUB183.72400 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Russian Ruble
1 AZN54.42940 RUB
5 AZN272.14700 RUB
10 AZN544.29400 RUB
20 AZN1088.58800 RUB
50 AZN2721.47000 RUB
100 AZN5442.94000 RUB
250 AZN13607.35000 RUB
500 AZN27214.70000 RUB
1000 AZN54429.40000 RUB
2000 AZN108858.80000 RUB
5000 AZN272147.00000 RUB
10000 AZN544294.00000 RUB