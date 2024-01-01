5000 Russian rubles to Argentine pesos

Convert RUB to ARS at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
45,205.80 ars

1.00000 RUB = 9.04116 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.928251.350557.19820.7945651.530461.3458582.9608
1 EUR1.077311.454957.754620.8559951.648761.4498889.3737
1 CAD0.7404390.6873115.329830.5883271.133210.9965261.4274
1 CNY0.1389240.1289550.18762310.1103840.2126160.1869711.5252

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 RUB9.04116 ARS
5 RUB45.20580 ARS
10 RUB90.41160 ARS
20 RUB180.82320 ARS
50 RUB452.05800 ARS
100 RUB904.11600 ARS
250 RUB2260.29000 ARS
500 RUB4520.58000 ARS
1000 RUB9041.16000 ARS
2000 RUB18082.32000 ARS
5000 RUB45205.80000 ARS
10000 RUB90411.60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 ARS0.11060 RUB
5 ARS0.55302 RUB
10 ARS1.10605 RUB
20 ARS2.21210 RUB
50 ARS5.53025 RUB
100 ARS11.06050 RUB
250 ARS27.65125 RUB
500 ARS55.30250 RUB
1000 ARS110.60500 RUB
2000 ARS221.21000 RUB
5000 ARS553.02500 RUB
10000 ARS1106.05000 RUB