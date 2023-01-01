250 Argentine pesos to Russian rubles

Convert ARS to RUB at the real exchange rate

250 ars
70.89 rub

1.00000 ARS = 0.28357 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.049387.28821.434811.648550.962118.5443
1GBP1.1535411.21045100.6941.655171.901731.1098221.3923
1USD0.9530.826139183.18711.36741.571090.916917.673
1INR0.01145630.00993110.012021110.01643760.01888620.01102210.212449

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Russian Ruble
1 ARS0.28357 RUB
5 ARS1.41786 RUB
10 ARS2.83571 RUB
20 ARS5.67142 RUB
50 ARS14.17855 RUB
100 ARS28.35710 RUB
250 ARS70.89275 RUB
500 ARS141.78550 RUB
1000 ARS283.57100 RUB
2000 ARS567.14200 RUB
5000 ARS1417.85500 RUB
10000 ARS2835.71000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 RUB3.52645 ARS
5 RUB17.63225 ARS
10 RUB35.26450 ARS
20 RUB70.52900 ARS
50 RUB176.32250 ARS
100 RUB352.64500 ARS
250 RUB881.61250 ARS
500 RUB1763.22500 ARS
1000 RUB3526.45000 ARS
2000 RUB7052.90000 ARS
5000 RUB17632.25000 ARS
10000 RUB35264.50000 ARS