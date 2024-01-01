1 Romanian leu to Bahraini dinars

Convert RON to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 ron
0.082 bhd

1.00000 RON = 0.08157 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556151.0768589.35521.454561.649210.9506118.3636
1 GBP1.1687511.25855104.4321.699991.927481.1110321.4622
1 USD0.928650.794565182.97831.350751.531510.8827517.0531
1 INR0.01119130.009575580.012051410.01627840.01845680.01063830.205513

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 RON0.08157 BHD
5 RON0.40786 BHD
10 RON0.81573 BHD
20 RON1.63146 BHD
50 RON4.07864 BHD
100 RON8.15728 BHD
250 RON20.39320 BHD
500 RON40.78640 BHD
1000 RON81.57280 BHD
2000 RON163.14560 BHD
5000 RON407.86400 BHD
10000 RON815.72800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 BHD12.25900 RON
5 BHD61.29500 RON
10 BHD122.59000 RON
20 BHD245.18000 RON
50 BHD612.95000 RON
100 BHD1225.90000 RON
250 BHD3064.75000 RON
500 BHD6129.50000 RON
1000 BHD12259.00000 RON
2000 BHD24518.00000 RON
5000 BHD61295.00000 RON
10000 BHD122590.00000 RON