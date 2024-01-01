5000 Romanian leus to Bahraini dinars

Convert RON to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 ron
407.819 bhd

1.00000 RON = 0.08156 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855641.0768589.35521.454561.649210.95066518.3637
1 GBP1.1687211.25855104.4321.699991.927481.1110621.4623
1 USD0.92860.794565182.97831.350751.531510.882817.0532
1 INR0.01119130.009575580.012051310.01627840.01845680.01063890.205514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 RON0.08156 BHD
5 RON0.40782 BHD
10 RON0.81564 BHD
20 RON1.63128 BHD
50 RON4.07819 BHD
100 RON8.15638 BHD
250 RON20.39095 BHD
500 RON40.78190 BHD
1000 RON81.56380 BHD
2000 RON163.12760 BHD
5000 RON407.81900 BHD
10000 RON815.63800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 BHD12.26030 RON
5 BHD61.30150 RON
10 BHD122.60300 RON
20 BHD245.20600 RON
50 BHD613.01500 RON
100 BHD1226.03000 RON
250 BHD3065.07500 RON
500 BHD6130.15000 RON
1000 BHD12260.30000 RON
2000 BHD24520.60000 RON
5000 BHD61301.50000 RON
10000 BHD122603.00000 RON