10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Romanian leus

Convert BHD to RON at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L12.46 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:42
BHD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 BHD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.542412.5424
Low12.073411.7989
Average12.279312.0495
Change2.66%5.25%
1 BHD to RON stats

The performance of BHD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5424 and a 30 day low of 12.0734. This means the 30 day average was 12.2793. The change for BHD to RON was 2.66.

The performance of BHD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5424 and a 90 day low of 11.7989. This means the 90 day average was 12.0495. The change for BHD to RON was 5.25.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 BHD12.45950 RON
5 BHD62.29750 RON
10 BHD124.59500 RON
20 BHD249.19000 RON
50 BHD622.97500 RON
100 BHD1,245.95000 RON
250 BHD3,114.87500 RON
500 BHD6,229.75000 RON
1000 BHD12,459.50000 RON
2000 BHD24,919.00000 RON
5000 BHD62,297.50000 RON
10000 BHD124,595.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 RON0.08026 BHD
5 RON0.40130 BHD
10 RON0.80260 BHD
20 RON1.60520 BHD
50 RON4.01301 BHD
100 RON8.02602 BHD
250 RON20.06505 BHD
500 RON40.13010 BHD
1000 RON80.26020 BHD
2000 RON160.52040 BHD
5000 RON401.30100 BHD
10000 RON802.60200 BHD