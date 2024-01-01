10 Nigerian nairas to Swedish kronor

Convert NGN to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
0.07 sek

₦1.000 NGN = kr0.006646 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00690.0079
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00670.0070
Change-2.78%-14.81%
1 NGN to SEK stats

The performance of NGN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0069 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for NGN to SEK was -2.78.

The performance of NGN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0079 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for NGN to SEK was -14.81.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Swedish Krona
1 NGN0.00665 SEK
5 NGN0.03323 SEK
10 NGN0.06646 SEK
20 NGN0.13291 SEK
50 NGN0.33228 SEK
100 NGN0.66457 SEK
250 NGN1.66141 SEK
500 NGN3.32283 SEK
1000 NGN6.64565 SEK
2000 NGN13.29130 SEK
5000 NGN33.22825 SEK
10000 NGN66.45650 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nigerian Naira
1 SEK150.47400 NGN
5 SEK752.37000 NGN
10 SEK1,504.74000 NGN
20 SEK3,009.48000 NGN
50 SEK7,523.70000 NGN
100 SEK15,047.40000 NGN
250 SEK37,618.50000 NGN
500 SEK75,237.00000 NGN
1000 SEK150,474.00000 NGN
2000 SEK300,948.00000 NGN
5000 SEK752,370.00000 NGN
10000 SEK1,504,740.00000 NGN