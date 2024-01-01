50 Nigerian nairas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert NGN to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.31 mad

₦1.000 NGN = د.م.0.006186 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00650.0075
Low0.00600.0060
Average0.00620.0066
Change-4.05%-14.57%
1 NGN to MAD stats

The performance of NGN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0065 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0062. The change for NGN to MAD was -4.05.

The performance of NGN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0075 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0066. The change for NGN to MAD was -14.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moroccan Dirham
1 NGN0.00619 MAD
5 NGN0.03093 MAD
10 NGN0.06186 MAD
20 NGN0.12371 MAD
50 NGN0.30928 MAD
100 NGN0.61856 MAD
250 NGN1.54639 MAD
500 NGN3.09278 MAD
1000 NGN6.18556 MAD
2000 NGN12.37112 MAD
5000 NGN30.92780 MAD
10000 NGN61.85560 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 MAD161.66700 NGN
5 MAD808.33500 NGN
10 MAD1,616.67000 NGN
20 MAD3,233.34000 NGN
50 MAD8,083.35000 NGN
100 MAD16,166.70000 NGN
250 MAD40,416.75000 NGN
500 MAD80,833.50000 NGN
1000 MAD161,667.00000 NGN
2000 MAD323,334.00000 NGN
5000 MAD808,335.00000 NGN
10000 MAD1,616,670.00000 NGN