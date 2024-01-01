100 Moroccan dirhams to Nigerian nairas

Convert MAD to NGN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₦172.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
MAD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 MAD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High174.9470174.9470
Low170.8470162.7370
Average172.6632169.9051
Change0.52%5.72%
1 MAD to NGN stats

The performance of MAD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 174.9470 and a 30 day low of 170.8470. This means the 30 day average was 172.6632. The change for MAD to NGN was 0.52.

The performance of MAD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 174.9470 and a 90 day low of 162.7370. This means the 90 day average was 169.9051. The change for MAD to NGN was 5.72.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4710.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.20811.21.7681.9461.69922.905
1 EUR1.054655.960.83311.4731.6211.41619.086

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 MAD172.13600 NGN
5 MAD860.68000 NGN
10 MAD1,721.36000 NGN
20 MAD3,442.72000 NGN
50 MAD8,606.80000 NGN
100 MAD17,213.60000 NGN
250 MAD43,034.00000 NGN
500 MAD86,068.00000 NGN
1000 MAD172,136.00000 NGN
2000 MAD344,272.00000 NGN
5000 MAD860,680.00000 NGN
10000 MAD1,721,360.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moroccan Dirham
1 NGN0.00581 MAD
5 NGN0.02905 MAD
10 NGN0.05809 MAD
20 NGN0.11619 MAD
50 NGN0.29047 MAD
100 NGN0.58094 MAD
250 NGN1.45234 MAD
500 NGN2.90469 MAD
1000 NGN5.80937 MAD
2000 NGN11.61874 MAD
5000 NGN29.04685 MAD
10000 NGN58.09370 MAD