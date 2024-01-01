10 Nigerian nairas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NGN to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
1.89 lkr

₦1.000 NGN = Sr0.1895 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19920.2261
Low0.18200.1820
Average0.19000.1996
Change-4.53%-11.71%
View full history

1 NGN to LKR stats

The performance of NGN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1992 and a 30 day low of 0.1820. This means the 30 day average was 0.1900. The change for NGN to LKR was -4.53.

The performance of NGN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2261 and a 90 day low of 0.1820. This means the 90 day average was 0.1996. The change for NGN to LKR was -11.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NGN0.18950 LKR
5 NGN0.94749 LKR
10 NGN1.89498 LKR
20 NGN3.78996 LKR
50 NGN9.47490 LKR
100 NGN18.94980 LKR
250 NGN47.37450 LKR
500 NGN94.74900 LKR
1000 NGN189.49800 LKR
2000 NGN378.99600 LKR
5000 NGN947.49000 LKR
10000 NGN1,894.98000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 LKR5.27711 NGN
5 LKR26.38555 NGN
10 LKR52.77110 NGN
20 LKR105.54220 NGN
50 LKR263.85550 NGN
100 LKR527.71100 NGN
250 LKR1,319.27750 NGN
500 LKR2,638.55500 NGN
1000 LKR5,277.11000 NGN
2000 LKR10,554.22000 NGN
5000 LKR26,385.55000 NGN
10000 LKR52,771.10000 NGN