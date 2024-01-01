10 Nigerian nairas to Honduran lempiras

Convert NGN to HNL at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
0.16 hnl

₦1.000 NGN = L0.01555 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0185
Low0.01490.0149
Average0.01550.0163
Change-3.91%-13.10%
View full history

1 NGN to HNL stats

The performance of NGN to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0149. This means the 30 day average was 0.0155. The change for NGN to HNL was -3.91.

The performance of NGN to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0185 and a 90 day low of 0.0149. This means the 90 day average was 0.0163. The change for NGN to HNL was -13.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Honduran Lempira
1 NGN0.01555 HNL
5 NGN0.07773 HNL
10 NGN0.15547 HNL
20 NGN0.31094 HNL
50 NGN0.77734 HNL
100 NGN1.55468 HNL
250 NGN3.88670 HNL
500 NGN7.77340 HNL
1000 NGN15.54680 HNL
2000 NGN31.09360 HNL
5000 NGN77.73400 HNL
10000 NGN155.46800 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Nigerian Naira
1 HNL64.32200 NGN
5 HNL321.61000 NGN
10 HNL643.22000 NGN
20 HNL1,286.44000 NGN
50 HNL3,216.10000 NGN
100 HNL6,432.20000 NGN
250 HNL16,080.50000 NGN
500 HNL32,161.00000 NGN
1000 HNL64,322.00000 NGN
2000 HNL128,644.00000 NGN
5000 HNL321,610.00000 NGN
10000 HNL643,220.00000 NGN