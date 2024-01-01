1 Honduran lempira to Nigerian nairas

Convert HNL to NGN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₦68.19 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:12
HNL to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NGN
1 HNL to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68.557968.5579
Low67.359063.4482
Average67.977366.7544
Change0.22%7.39%
1 HNL to NGN stats

The performance of HNL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.5579 and a 30 day low of 67.3590. This means the 30 day average was 67.9773. The change for HNL to NGN was 0.22.

The performance of HNL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.5579 and a 90 day low of 63.4482. This means the 90 day average was 66.7544. The change for HNL to NGN was 7.39.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.1591.4761.6210.93521.314
1 GBP1.211.268107.0061.7711.9461.12225.581
1 USD0.9460.789184.3861.3971.5350.88520.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Nigerian Naira
1 HNL68.18580 NGN
5 HNL340.92900 NGN
10 HNL681.85800 NGN
20 HNL1,363.71600 NGN
50 HNL3,409.29000 NGN
100 HNL6,818.58000 NGN
250 HNL17,046.45000 NGN
500 HNL34,092.90000 NGN
1000 HNL68,185.80000 NGN
2000 HNL136,371.60000 NGN
5000 HNL340,929.00000 NGN
10000 HNL681,858.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Honduran Lempira
1 NGN0.01467 HNL
5 NGN0.07333 HNL
10 NGN0.14666 HNL
20 NGN0.29332 HNL
50 NGN0.73329 HNL
100 NGN1.46658 HNL
250 NGN3.66645 HNL
500 NGN7.33290 HNL
1000 NGN14.66580 HNL
2000 NGN29.33160 HNL
5000 NGN73.32900 HNL
10000 NGN146.65800 HNL