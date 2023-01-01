1 Nigerian naira to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert NGN to AED at the real exchange rate

1 ngn
0.00 aed

1.00000 NGN = 0.00479 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NGN to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.05387.63961.444351.660880.9630518.8433
1GBP1.1563411.21765101.3431.670191.920581.1136121.7897
1USD0.949650.821254183.22851.371651.577290.914517.8949
1INR0.01141040.009867460.012015110.01648050.01895130.01098780.215009

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NGN0.00479 AED
5 NGN0.02396 AED
10 NGN0.04792 AED
20 NGN0.09584 AED
50 NGN0.23961 AED
100 NGN0.47922 AED
250 NGN1.19805 AED
500 NGN2.39611 AED
1000 NGN4.79222 AED
2000 NGN9.58444 AED
5000 NGN23.96110 AED
10000 NGN47.92220 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 AED208.67100 NGN
5 AED1043.35500 NGN
10 AED2086.71000 NGN
20 AED4173.42000 NGN
50 AED10433.55000 NGN
100 AED20867.10000 NGN
250 AED52167.75000 NGN
500 AED104335.50000 NGN
1000 AED208671.00000 NGN
2000 AED417342.00000 NGN
5000 AED1043355.00000 NGN
10000 AED2086710.00000 NGN