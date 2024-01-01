20 Nigerian nairas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert NGN to AED at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.05 aed

₦1.000 NGN = د.إ0.002307 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0028
Low0.00220.0022
Average0.00230.0024
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to AED stats

The performance of NGN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0022. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for NGN to AED was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for NGN to AED was -12.94.

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NGN0.00231 AED
5 NGN0.01153 AED
10 NGN0.02307 AED
20 NGN0.04613 AED
50 NGN0.11534 AED
100 NGN0.23067 AED
250 NGN0.57669 AED
500 NGN1.15337 AED
1000 NGN2.30674 AED
2000 NGN4.61348 AED
5000 NGN11.53370 AED
10000 NGN23.06740 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 AED433.51200 NGN
5 AED2,167.56000 NGN
10 AED4,335.12000 NGN
20 AED8,670.24000 NGN
50 AED21,675.60000 NGN
100 AED43,351.20000 NGN
250 AED108,378.00000 NGN
500 AED216,756.00000 NGN
1000 AED433,512.00000 NGN
2000 AED867,024.00000 NGN
5000 AED2,167,560.00000 NGN
10000 AED4,335,120.00000 NGN