1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swedish kronor

Convert MRU to SEK at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
288.40 sek

1.00000 MRU = 0.28840 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047187.14751.435571.660610.964818.8744
1GBP1.1536711.20805100.5431.656241.915871.1130621.7756
1USD0.9550.82778183.22751.3711.585920.921418.0254
1INR0.01147480.0099460.012015310.01647290.01905520.01107090.21658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swedish Krona
1 MRU0.28840 SEK
5 MRU1.44198 SEK
10 MRU2.88396 SEK
20 MRU5.76792 SEK
50 MRU14.41980 SEK
100 MRU28.83960 SEK
250 MRU72.09900 SEK
500 MRU144.19800 SEK
1000 MRU288.39600 SEK
2000 MRU576.79200 SEK
5000 MRU1441.98000 SEK
10000 MRU2883.96000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SEK3.46746 MRU
5 SEK17.33730 MRU
10 SEK34.67460 MRU
20 SEK69.34920 MRU
50 SEK173.37300 MRU
100 SEK346.74600 MRU
250 SEK866.86500 MRU
500 SEK1733.73000 MRU
1000 SEK3467.46000 MRU
2000 SEK6934.92000 MRU
5000 SEK17337.30000 MRU
10000 SEK34674.60000 MRU