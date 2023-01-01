5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swedish kronor

Convert MRU to SEK at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
1442.39 sek

1.00000 MRU = 0.28848 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:24 UTC
MRU to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swedish Krona
1 MRU0.28848 SEK
5 MRU1.44239 SEK
10 MRU2.88479 SEK
20 MRU5.76958 SEK
50 MRU14.42395 SEK
100 MRU28.84790 SEK
250 MRU72.11975 SEK
500 MRU144.23950 SEK
1000 MRU288.47900 SEK
2000 MRU576.95800 SEK
5000 MRU1442.39500 SEK
10000 MRU2884.79000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SEK3.46645 MRU
5 SEK17.33225 MRU
10 SEK34.66450 MRU
20 SEK69.32900 MRU
50 SEK173.32250 MRU
100 SEK346.64500 MRU
250 SEK866.61250 MRU
500 SEK1733.22500 MRU
1000 SEK3466.45000 MRU
2000 SEK6932.90000 MRU
5000 SEK17332.25000 MRU
10000 SEK34664.50000 MRU