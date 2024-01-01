5 Swedish kronor to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert SEK to MRU at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = UM3.613 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
SEK to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MRU
1 SEK to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.76203.9329
Low3.61273.6127
Average3.69073.7988
Change-3.93%-7.33%
1 SEK to MRU stats

The performance of SEK to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7620 and a 30 day low of 3.6127. This means the 30 day average was 3.6907. The change for SEK to MRU was -3.93.

The performance of SEK to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9329 and a 90 day low of 3.6127. This means the 90 day average was 3.7988. The change for SEK to MRU was -7.33.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SEK3.61269 MRU
5 SEK18.06345 MRU
10 SEK36.12690 MRU
20 SEK72.25380 MRU
50 SEK180.63450 MRU
100 SEK361.26900 MRU
250 SEK903.17250 MRU
500 SEK1,806.34500 MRU
1000 SEK3,612.69000 MRU
2000 SEK7,225.38000 MRU
5000 SEK18,063.45000 MRU
10000 SEK36,126.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swedish Krona
1 MRU0.27680 SEK
5 MRU1.38401 SEK
10 MRU2.76802 SEK
20 MRU5.53604 SEK
50 MRU13.84010 SEK
100 MRU27.68020 SEK
250 MRU69.20050 SEK
500 MRU138.40100 SEK
1000 MRU276.80200 SEK
2000 MRU553.60400 SEK
5000 MRU1,384.01000 SEK
10000 MRU2,768.02000 SEK