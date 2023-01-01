500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MRU to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 mru
134.56 mad

1.00000 MRU = 0.26912 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:3 UTC
MRU to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.26912 MAD
5 MRU1.34559 MAD
10 MRU2.69117 MAD
20 MRU5.38234 MAD
50 MRU13.45585 MAD
100 MRU26.91170 MAD
250 MRU67.27925 MAD
500 MRU134.55850 MAD
1000 MRU269.11700 MAD
2000 MRU538.23400 MAD
5000 MRU1345.58500 MAD
10000 MRU2691.17000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.71585 MRU
5 MAD18.57925 MRU
10 MAD37.15850 MRU
20 MAD74.31700 MRU
50 MAD185.79250 MRU
100 MAD371.58500 MRU
250 MAD928.96250 MRU
500 MAD1857.92500 MRU
1000 MAD3715.85000 MRU
2000 MAD7431.70000 MRU
5000 MAD18579.25000 MRU
10000 MAD37158.50000 MRU