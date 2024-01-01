10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MAD to MRU at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = UM3.980 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MRU
1 MAD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.06274.1153
Low3.97083.9708
Average4.01674.0471
Change-0.38%-2.77%
View full history

1 MAD to MRU stats

The performance of MAD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0627 and a 30 day low of 3.9708. This means the 30 day average was 4.0167. The change for MAD to MRU was -0.38.

The performance of MAD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1153 and a 90 day low of 3.9708. This means the 90 day average was 4.0471. The change for MAD to MRU was -2.77.

Track market ratesView MAD to MRU chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4590.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.111
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.06811.21.7681.9461.69922.9
1 EUR1.054655.9780.83311.4741.6221.41619.086

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.98011 MRU
5 MAD19.90055 MRU
10 MAD39.80110 MRU
20 MAD79.60220 MRU
50 MAD199.00550 MRU
100 MAD398.01100 MRU
250 MAD995.02750 MRU
500 MAD1,990.05500 MRU
1000 MAD3,980.11000 MRU
2000 MAD7,960.22000 MRU
5000 MAD19,900.55000 MRU
10000 MAD39,801.10000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.25125 MAD
5 MRU1.25625 MAD
10 MRU2.51250 MAD
20 MRU5.02500 MAD
50 MRU12.56250 MAD
100 MRU25.12500 MAD
250 MRU62.81250 MAD
500 MRU125.62500 MAD
1000 MRU251.25000 MAD
2000 MRU502.50000 MAD
5000 MRU1,256.25000 MAD
10000 MRU2,512.50000 MAD