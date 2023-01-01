10 Macanese patacas to Samoan talas

Convert MOP to WST at the real exchange rate

10 mop
3.45 wst

1.00000 MOP = 0.34455 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:5 UTC
MOP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.046487.09921.434561.660820.964118.8781
1GBP1.1538711.2074100.51.655291.916361.1124421.7827
1USD0.955650.828226183.2371.370951.587180.9213518.041
1INR0.01148120.009950210.012013910.01647040.01906820.0110690.216743

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Samoan Tala
1 MOP0.34455 WST
5 MOP1.72276 WST
10 MOP3.44551 WST
20 MOP6.89102 WST
50 MOP17.22755 WST
100 MOP34.45510 WST
250 MOP86.13775 WST
500 MOP172.27550 WST
1000 MOP344.55100 WST
2000 MOP689.10200 WST
5000 MOP1722.75500 WST
10000 MOP3445.51000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Macanese Pataca
1 WST2.90233 MOP
5 WST14.51165 MOP
10 WST29.02330 MOP
20 WST58.04660 MOP
50 WST145.11650 MOP
100 WST290.23300 MOP
250 WST725.58250 MOP
500 WST1451.16500 MOP
1000 WST2902.33000 MOP
2000 WST5804.66000 MOP
5000 WST14511.65000 MOP
10000 WST29023.30000 MOP