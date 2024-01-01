Macanese patacas to Saudi riyals today

Convert MOP to SAR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = SR0.4684 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:38
MOP to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 MOP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46930.4696
Low0.46800.4669
Average0.46890.4684
Change-0.17%0.23%
1 MOP to SAR stats

The performance of MOP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4693 and a 30 day low of 0.4680. This means the 30 day average was 0.4689. The change for MOP to SAR was -0.17.

The performance of MOP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4696 and a 90 day low of 0.4669. This means the 90 day average was 0.4684. The change for MOP to SAR was 0.23.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Saudi Riyal
1 MOP0.46835 SAR
5 MOP2.34176 SAR
10 MOP4.68351 SAR
20 MOP9.36702 SAR
50 MOP23.41755 SAR
100 MOP46.83510 SAR
250 MOP117.08775 SAR
500 MOP234.17550 SAR
1000 MOP468.35100 SAR
2000 MOP936.70200 SAR
5000 MOP2,341.75500 SAR
10000 MOP4,683.51000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Macanese Pataca
1 SAR2.13515 MOP
5 SAR10.67575 MOP
10 SAR21.35150 MOP
20 SAR42.70300 MOP
50 SAR106.75750 MOP
100 SAR213.51500 MOP
250 SAR533.78750 MOP
500 SAR1,067.57500 MOP
1000 SAR2,135.15000 MOP
2000 SAR4,270.30000 MOP
5000 SAR10,675.75000 MOP
10000 SAR21,351.50000 MOP