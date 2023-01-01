100 Macanese patacas to Saudi riyals

Convert MOP to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 mop
46.47 sar

1.00000 MOP = 0.46471 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49 UTC
MOP to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Saudi Riyal
1 MOP0.46471 SAR
5 MOP2.32356 SAR
10 MOP4.64713 SAR
20 MOP9.29426 SAR
50 MOP23.23565 SAR
100 MOP46.47130 SAR
250 MOP116.17825 SAR
500 MOP232.35650 SAR
1000 MOP464.71300 SAR
2000 MOP929.42600 SAR
5000 MOP2323.56500 SAR
10000 MOP4647.13000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Macanese Pataca
1 SAR2.15186 MOP
5 SAR10.75930 MOP
10 SAR21.51860 MOP
20 SAR43.03720 MOP
50 SAR107.59300 MOP
100 SAR215.18600 MOP
250 SAR537.96500 MOP
500 SAR1075.93000 MOP
1000 SAR2151.86000 MOP
2000 SAR4303.72000 MOP
5000 SAR10759.30000 MOP
10000 SAR21518.60000 MOP