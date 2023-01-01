5 Macanese patacas to Mexican pesos

Convert MOP to MXN at the real exchange rate

5 mop
11.17 mxn

1.00000 MOP = 2.23451 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 MXN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0465587.11171.434451.66080.9636518.8766
1GBP1.1539311.2077100.5251.655331.916531.1119921.7833
1USD0.955550.82802183.2371.370651.586920.920818.037
1INR0.01147950.009947740.012013910.01646680.01906510.01106240.216694

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mexican Peso
1 MOP2.23451 MXN
5 MOP11.17255 MXN
10 MOP22.34510 MXN
20 MOP44.69020 MXN
50 MOP111.72550 MXN
100 MOP223.45100 MXN
250 MOP558.62750 MXN
500 MOP1117.25500 MXN
1000 MOP2234.51000 MXN
2000 MOP4469.02000 MXN
5000 MOP11172.55000 MXN
10000 MOP22345.10000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 MXN0.44753 MOP
5 MXN2.23762 MOP
10 MXN4.47525 MOP
20 MXN8.95050 MOP
50 MXN22.37625 MOP
100 MXN44.75250 MOP
250 MXN111.88125 MOP
500 MXN223.76250 MOP
1000 MXN447.52500 MOP
2000 MXN895.05000 MOP
5000 MXN2237.62500 MOP
10000 MXN4475.25000 MOP