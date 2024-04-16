1 thousand Japanese yen to Nepalese rupees

Convert JPY to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
864.63 npr

1.000 JPY = 0.8646 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5571.4641.6530.96917.805
1 GBP1.17111.242103.6781.7141.9361.13420.845
1 USD0.9430.805183.4941.3811.5590.91416.787
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Nepalese Rupee
100 JPY86.46290 NPR
1000 JPY864.62900 NPR
1500 JPY1,296.94350 NPR
2000 JPY1,729.25800 NPR
3000 JPY2,593.88700 NPR
5000 JPY4,323.14500 NPR
5400 JPY4,668.99660 NPR
10000 JPY8,646.29000 NPR
15000 JPY12,969.43500 NPR
20000 JPY17,292.58000 NPR
25000 JPY21,615.72500 NPR
30000 JPY25,938.87000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 NPR1.15657 JPY
5 NPR5.78285 JPY
10 NPR11.56570 JPY
20 NPR23.13140 JPY
50 NPR57.82850 JPY
100 NPR115.65700 JPY
250 NPR289.14250 JPY
500 NPR578.28500 JPY
1000 NPR1,156.57000 JPY
2000 NPR2,313.14000 JPY
5000 NPR5,782.85000 JPY
10000 NPR11,565.70000 JPY