500 Nepalese rupees to Japanese yen

Convert NPR to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 npr
547 jpy

₨1.000 NPR = ¥1.094 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.20911.2097
Low1.09351.0935
Average1.16591.1752
Change-9.14%-5.29%
1 NPR to JPY stats

The performance of NPR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2091 and a 30 day low of 1.0935. This means the 30 day average was 1.1659. The change for NPR to JPY was -9.14.

The performance of NPR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2097 and a 90 day low of 1.0935. This means the 90 day average was 1.1752. The change for NPR to JPY was -5.29.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 NPR1.09351 JPY
5 NPR5.46755 JPY
10 NPR10.93510 JPY
20 NPR21.87020 JPY
50 NPR54.67550 JPY
100 NPR109.35100 JPY
250 NPR273.37750 JPY
500 NPR546.75500 JPY
1000 NPR1,093.51000 JPY
2000 NPR2,187.02000 JPY
5000 NPR5,467.55000 JPY
10000 NPR10,935.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Nepalese Rupee
100 JPY91.44890 NPR
1000 JPY914.48900 NPR
1500 JPY1,371.73350 NPR
2000 JPY1,828.97800 NPR
3000 JPY2,743.46700 NPR
5000 JPY4,572.44500 NPR
5400 JPY4,938.24060 NPR
10000 JPY9,144.89000 NPR
15000 JPY13,717.33500 NPR
20000 JPY18,289.78000 NPR
25000 JPY22,862.22500 NPR
30000 JPY27,434.67000 NPR