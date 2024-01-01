1 thousand Nepalese rupees to Japanese yen
Convert NPR to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 NPR to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.2091
|1.2097
|Low
|1.0935
|1.0935
|Average
|1.1659
|1.1752
|Change
|-9.14%
|-5.29%
1 NPR to JPY stats
The performance of NPR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2091 and a 30 day low of 1.0935. This means the 30 day average was 1.1659. The change for NPR to JPY was -9.14.
The performance of NPR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2097 and a 90 day low of 1.0935. This means the 90 day average was 1.1752. The change for NPR to JPY was -5.29.
How to convert Nepalese rupees to Japanese yen
Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Nepalese Rupee
|100 JPY
|91.44890 NPR
|1000 JPY
|914.48900 NPR
|1500 JPY
|1,371.73350 NPR
|2000 JPY
|1,828.97800 NPR
|3000 JPY
|2,743.46700 NPR
|5000 JPY
|4,572.44500 NPR
|5400 JPY
|4,938.24060 NPR
|10000 JPY
|9,144.89000 NPR
|15000 JPY
|13,717.33500 NPR
|20000 JPY
|18,289.78000 NPR
|25000 JPY
|22,862.22500 NPR
|30000 JPY
|27,434.67000 NPR