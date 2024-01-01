Jamaican dollars to CFP francs today

Convert JMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
704 xpf

J$1.000 JMD = ₣0.7037 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70990.7152
Low0.69960.6996
Average0.70380.7081
Change-0.88%-1.52%
1 JMD to XPF stats

The performance of JMD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7099 and a 30 day low of 0.6996. This means the 30 day average was 0.7038. The change for JMD to XPF was -0.88.

The performance of JMD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7152 and a 90 day low of 0.6996. This means the 90 day average was 0.7081. The change for JMD to XPF was -1.52.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFP Franc
1 JMD0.70373 XPF
5 JMD3.51865 XPF
10 JMD7.03729 XPF
20 JMD14.07458 XPF
50 JMD35.18645 XPF
100 JMD70.37290 XPF
250 JMD175.93225 XPF
500 JMD351.86450 XPF
1000 JMD703.72900 XPF
2000 JMD1,407.45800 XPF
5000 JMD3,518.64500 XPF
10000 JMD7,037.29000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 XPF1.42100 JMD
5 XPF7.10500 JMD
10 XPF14.21000 JMD
20 XPF28.42000 JMD
50 XPF71.05000 JMD
100 XPF142.10000 JMD
250 XPF355.25000 JMD
500 XPF710.50000 JMD
1000 XPF1,421.00000 JMD
2000 XPF2,842.00000 JMD
5000 XPF7,105.00000 JMD
10000 XPF14,210.00000 JMD