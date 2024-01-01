Jamaican dollars to CFP francs today

Convert JMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
711 xpf

1.000 JMD = 0.7112 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.3251.5191.340.91618.7130.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62510.8820.60312.320.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9461.13410.68313.9670.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFP Franc
1 JMD0.71120 XPF
5 JMD3.55601 XPF
10 JMD7.11202 XPF
20 JMD14.22404 XPF
50 JMD35.56010 XPF
100 JMD71.12020 XPF
250 JMD177.80050 XPF
500 JMD355.60100 XPF
1000 JMD711.20200 XPF
2000 JMD1,422.40400 XPF
5000 JMD3,556.01000 XPF
10000 JMD7,112.02000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 XPF1.40607 JMD
5 XPF7.03035 JMD
10 XPF14.06070 JMD
20 XPF28.12140 JMD
50 XPF70.30350 JMD
100 XPF140.60700 JMD
250 XPF351.51750 JMD
500 XPF703.03500 JMD
1000 XPF1,406.07000 JMD
2000 XPF2,812.14000 JMD
5000 XPF7,030.35000 JMD
10000 XPF14,060.70000 JMD