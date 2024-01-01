1 CFP francs to Jamaican dollars

Convert XPF to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
1.38 jmd

1.000 XPF = 1.384 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0330.94283.680.8051.5621.383
1 SGD0.732113.9410.6961.2950.5891.1441.013
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.3970.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0621.4520.213188.8680.8541.6581.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 XPF1.38352 JMD
5 XPF6.91760 JMD
10 XPF13.83520 JMD
20 XPF27.67040 JMD
50 XPF69.17600 JMD
100 XPF138.35200 JMD
250 XPF345.88000 JMD
500 XPF691.76000 JMD
1000 XPF1,383.52000 JMD
2000 XPF2,767.04000 JMD
5000 XPF6,917.60000 JMD
10000 XPF13,835.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFP Franc
1 JMD0.72279 XPF
5 JMD3.61397 XPF
10 JMD7.22793 XPF
20 JMD14.45586 XPF
50 JMD36.13965 XPF
100 JMD72.27930 XPF
250 JMD180.69825 XPF
500 JMD361.39650 XPF
1000 JMD722.79300 XPF
2000 JMD1,445.58600 XPF
5000 JMD3,613.96500 XPF
10000 JMD7,227.93000 XPF