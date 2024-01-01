10 Jamaican dollars to CFP francs

Convert JMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
7 xpf

1.000 JMD = 0.7255 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7821.4651.6550.96917.772
1 GBP1.17111.243103.971.7161.9381.13520.812
1 USD0.9420.804183.6351.381.5590.91316.741
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFP Franc
1 JMD0.72548 XPF
5 JMD3.62742 XPF
10 JMD7.25484 XPF
20 JMD14.50968 XPF
50 JMD36.27420 XPF
100 JMD72.54840 XPF
250 JMD181.37100 XPF
500 JMD362.74200 XPF
1000 JMD725.48400 XPF
2000 JMD1,450.96800 XPF
5000 JMD3,627.42000 XPF
10000 JMD7,254.84000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 XPF1.37839 JMD
5 XPF6.89195 JMD
10 XPF13.78390 JMD
20 XPF27.56780 JMD
50 XPF68.91950 JMD
100 XPF137.83900 JMD
250 XPF344.59750 JMD
500 XPF689.19500 JMD
1000 XPF1,378.39000 JMD
2000 XPF2,756.78000 JMD
5000 XPF6,891.95000 JMD
10000 XPF13,783.90000 JMD