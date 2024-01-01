Jamaican dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert JMD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
832 kes

J$1.000 JMD = Ksh0.8323 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85030.8667
Low0.81840.8184
Average0.83080.8344
Change1.18%-3.98%
1 JMD to KES stats

The performance of JMD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8503 and a 30 day low of 0.8184. This means the 30 day average was 0.8308. The change for JMD to KES was 1.18.

The performance of JMD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8667 and a 90 day low of 0.8184. This means the 90 day average was 0.8344. The change for JMD to KES was -3.98.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JMD0.83226 KES
5 JMD4.16128 KES
10 JMD8.32255 KES
20 JMD16.64510 KES
50 JMD41.61275 KES
100 JMD83.22550 KES
250 JMD208.06375 KES
500 JMD416.12750 KES
1000 JMD832.25500 KES
2000 JMD1,664.51000 KES
5000 JMD4,161.27500 KES
10000 JMD8,322.55000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 KES1.20155 JMD
5 KES6.00775 JMD
10 KES12.01550 JMD
20 KES24.03100 JMD
50 KES60.07750 JMD
100 KES120.15500 JMD
250 KES300.38750 JMD
500 KES600.77500 JMD
1000 KES1,201.55000 JMD
2000 KES2,403.10000 JMD
5000 KES6,007.75000 JMD
10000 KES12,015.50000 JMD