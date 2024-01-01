10 thousand Jamaican dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert JMD to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 jmd
8,472 kes

1.000 JMD = 0.8472 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JMD0.84717 KES
5 JMD4.23586 KES
10 JMD8.47173 KES
20 JMD16.94346 KES
50 JMD42.35865 KES
100 JMD84.71730 KES
250 JMD211.79325 KES
500 JMD423.58650 KES
1000 JMD847.17300 KES
2000 JMD1,694.34600 KES
5000 JMD4,235.86500 KES
10000 JMD8,471.73000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 KES1.18040 JMD
5 KES5.90200 JMD
10 KES11.80400 JMD
20 KES23.60800 JMD
50 KES59.02000 JMD
100 KES118.04000 JMD
250 KES295.10000 JMD
500 KES590.20000 JMD
1000 KES1,180.40000 JMD
2000 KES2,360.80000 JMD
5000 KES5,902.00000 JMD
10000 KES11,804.00000 JMD