10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Jamaican dollars

Convert KES to JMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
10,772.20 jmd

1.00000 KES = 1.07722 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 KES1.07722 JMD
5 KES5.38610 JMD
10 KES10.77220 JMD
20 KES21.54440 JMD
50 KES53.86100 JMD
100 KES107.72200 JMD
250 KES269.30500 JMD
500 KES538.61000 JMD
1000 KES1077.22000 JMD
2000 KES2154.44000 JMD
5000 KES5386.10000 JMD
10000 KES10772.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JMD0.92832 KES
5 JMD4.64159 KES
10 JMD9.28318 KES
20 JMD18.56636 KES
50 JMD46.41590 KES
100 JMD92.83180 KES
250 JMD232.07950 KES
500 JMD464.15900 KES
1000 JMD928.31800 KES
2000 JMD1856.63600 KES
5000 JMD4641.59000 KES
10000 JMD9283.18000 KES