Jamaican dollars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert JMD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
507.35 etb

J$1.000 JMD = Br0.5074 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50740.5074
Low0.36790.3655
Average0.39000.3755
Change37.20%38.27%
1 JMD to ETB stats

The performance of JMD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5074 and a 30 day low of 0.3679. This means the 30 day average was 0.3900. The change for JMD to ETB was 37.20.

The performance of JMD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5074 and a 90 day low of 0.3655. This means the 90 day average was 0.3755. The change for JMD to ETB was 38.27.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JMD0.50735 ETB
5 JMD2.53676 ETB
10 JMD5.07351 ETB
20 JMD10.14702 ETB
50 JMD25.36755 ETB
100 JMD50.73510 ETB
250 JMD126.83775 ETB
500 JMD253.67550 ETB
1000 JMD507.35100 ETB
2000 JMD1,014.70200 ETB
5000 JMD2,536.75500 ETB
10000 JMD5,073.51000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jamaican Dollar
1 ETB1.97102 JMD
5 ETB9.85510 JMD
10 ETB19.71020 JMD
20 ETB39.42040 JMD
50 ETB98.55100 JMD
100 ETB197.10200 JMD
250 ETB492.75500 JMD
500 ETB985.51000 JMD
1000 ETB1,971.02000 JMD
2000 ETB3,942.04000 JMD
5000 ETB9,855.10000 JMD
10000 ETB19,710.20000 JMD