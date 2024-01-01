50 Jamaican dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert JMD to ETB at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
18.41 etb

1.000 JMD = 0.3681 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7491.4651.650.96917.758
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9531.7161.9321.13520.8
1 USD0.9410.803183.5131.3791.5520.91216.71
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JMD0.36813 ETB
5 JMD1.84066 ETB
10 JMD3.68132 ETB
20 JMD7.36264 ETB
50 JMD18.40660 ETB
100 JMD36.81320 ETB
250 JMD92.03300 ETB
500 JMD184.06600 ETB
1000 JMD368.13200 ETB
2000 JMD736.26400 ETB
5000 JMD1,840.66000 ETB
10000 JMD3,681.32000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jamaican Dollar
1 ETB2.71642 JMD
5 ETB13.58210 JMD
10 ETB27.16420 JMD
20 ETB54.32840 JMD
50 ETB135.82100 JMD
100 ETB271.64200 JMD
250 ETB679.10500 JMD
500 ETB1,358.21000 JMD
1000 ETB2,716.42000 JMD
2000 ETB5,432.84000 JMD
5000 ETB13,582.10000 JMD
10000 ETB27,164.20000 JMD