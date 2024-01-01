Jamaican dollars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert JMD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
86.38 bwp

J$1.000 JMD = P0.08638 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08720.0882
Low0.08610.0861
Average0.08660.0871
Change-0.94%-0.94%
1 JMD to BWP stats

The performance of JMD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0872 and a 30 day low of 0.0861. This means the 30 day average was 0.0866. The change for JMD to BWP was -0.94.

The performance of JMD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0882 and a 90 day low of 0.0861. This means the 90 day average was 0.0871. The change for JMD to BWP was -0.94.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 JMD0.08638 BWP
5 JMD0.43191 BWP
10 JMD0.86381 BWP
20 JMD1.72762 BWP
50 JMD4.31906 BWP
100 JMD8.63812 BWP
250 JMD21.59530 BWP
500 JMD43.19060 BWP
1000 JMD86.38120 BWP
2000 JMD172.76240 BWP
5000 JMD431.90600 BWP
10000 JMD863.81200 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jamaican Dollar
1 BWP11.57660 JMD
5 BWP57.88300 JMD
10 BWP115.76600 JMD
20 BWP231.53200 JMD
50 BWP578.83000 JMD
100 BWP1,157.66000 JMD
250 BWP2,894.15000 JMD
500 BWP5,788.30000 JMD
1000 BWP11,576.60000 JMD
2000 BWP23,153.20000 JMD
5000 BWP57,883.00000 JMD
10000 BWP115,766.00000 JMD