300 Hong Kong dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert HKD to IDR at the real exchange rate

300 hkd
596802 idr

1.00000 HKD = 1989.34000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.047987.13911.434471.659910.965618.572
1GBP1.1542711.2094100.5691.655551.915731.1145621.4343
1USD0.95430.826856183.15591.36891.584030.9215517.7231
1INR0.01147590.009943450.012025610.01646190.0190490.01108220.213131

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
100 HKD198934.00000 IDR
200 HKD397868.00000 IDR
300 HKD596802.00000 IDR
500 HKD994670.00000 IDR
1000 HKD1989340.00000 IDR
2000 HKD3978680.00000 IDR
2500 HKD4973350.00000 IDR
3000 HKD5968020.00000 IDR
4000 HKD7957360.00000 IDR
5000 HKD9946700.00000 IDR
10000 HKD19893400.00000 IDR
20000 HKD39786800.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Hong Kong Dollar
1 IDR0.00050 HKD
5 IDR0.00251 HKD
10 IDR0.00503 HKD
20 IDR0.01005 HKD
50 IDR0.02513 HKD
100 IDR0.05027 HKD
250 IDR0.12567 HKD
500 IDR0.25134 HKD
1000 IDR0.50268 HKD
2000 IDR1.00536 HKD
5000 IDR2.51340 HKD
10000 IDR5.02680 HKD